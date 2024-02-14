We are here to share our college football odds series, make a Stanford-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stanford Cardinal will head to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday to face the Washington Huskies. We are here to share our college football odds series, make a Stanford-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinal destroyed the USC Trojans 99-68 on Saturday at home. Amazingly, they flew off to a 55-26 halftime lead and never looked bad. Maxime Raynaud led the way with 25 points while shooting 10 for 11. Additionally, Spencer Jones had 15 points while shooting 5 for 7 from the field. Kanaan Carlyle had 10 points. Also, Andrej Stojakovic added 20 points off the bench while shooting 8 for 12, including 4 for 7 from the triples. Benny Gealer also had 14 points off the bench.

The Cardinal shot 56.3 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they also won the board battle 39-23, including nine offensive rebounds. The Cardinal also had four blocked shots. Also, they overcame 14 turnovers to win this game.

Washington defeated the Oregon State Beavers 67-55 on Saturday in Corvallis. Ultimately, they jumped off to a 42-22 halftime lead. They also held off the comeback attempt to win the game. Significantly, Keion Brooks Jr. led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler added 15 points, while Moses Wood had 13.

The Huskies shot 42.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Conversely, they held Oregon State to 33.9 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Huskies also won the board battle 34-27. Moreover, they blocked five shots.

Stanford leads the series 29-21. Additionally, they have won two in a row in this series. Stanford defeated Washington 90-80 on January 20, 2024 in Northern California. Yet, the Cardinal lost 86-69 in their last matchup in Seattle last season. Stanford is 2-3 in its last five games, while Washington is also 2-3 over five games.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Washington Odds

Stanford: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Washington: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington

Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinal come into this game with a 12-10-1 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they have a 7-6 conference record. The Cardinal are also 7-5-1 against the spread against their conference. Likewise, the Cardinal are 3-3-1 against the spread on the road.

Stanford is looking for their best players to play well. Ultimately, that will help them get over the hump. Raynaud is their best player, averaging 15.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is also shooting 57.3 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent from the triples. Carlyle is another option. So far, he is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Brandon Angel will need to step up. Currently, he is averaging 12.6 points per game while also shooting 57 percent from the field, including 46.8 percent from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from the three-point line. Lastly, Michael Jones can do more. He is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field, including 45.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Stanford will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle again.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington comes into this game with a 13-11-1 record against the spread. Also, they are just 5-8 against conference opponents. The Huskies are also 7-6 against the spread against their conference rivals. Lastly, they are just 5-7 against the spread at home.

The Huskies have three players who can deliver. At the moment, Brooks is their best player. He is averaging 21 points per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field, including 37.4 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Wheeler is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting just 45.1 percent from the floor, including 25.7 percent from the three-point line. Wood is another option. Going into this game, he is averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field.

Washington will cover the spread if they can establish the floor and find better shots. Then, they need to contain the explosive offense that Stanford will throw at them.

Final Stanford-Washington Prediction & Pick

Stanford has split their six road games against their conference rivals, showcasing some resiliency in these games away from the comfort of their home court. Stanford only beat the Huskies by 10 at home. However, they are certainly capable of pulling off the season sweep in this series because they are simply better. Expect Stanford to find a way to control the game. In the end, they will cover the spread.

Final Stanford-Washington Prediction & Pick: Stanford +4.5 (-110)