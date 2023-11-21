Star Trek has had the best prospects of getting back to the big screen and, according to Chris Pine, it won't improve any time soon.

The future of Star Trek on the big screen has been up in the air since the release of 2016's Star Trek Beyond, but it appears Chris Pine has shot down the hope of seeing another film with him in the captain's chair anytime soon.

Pine spoke about the prospects of a Star Trek 4 within the “Kelvin Timeline” while talking about his latest film, Wish, with Comicbook. When asked about if there was any progress on a potential film, Pine told the website “not that I know of” and confirmed he hadn't seen any scripts for a fourth entry.

The Kelvin Timeline is the title of the rebooted Star Trek film franchise starring Pine as James Kirk, captain of the USS Enterprise, starting with 2009's Star Trek. Pine would reprise the role for 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness, which introduced the reboot's take on the popular Star Trek villain Khan, and 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

While a fourth entry in the reboot's timeline was announced shortly after Beyond's release, pre-production quickly stalled as new writers and directors would be brought on fairly regularly in the following years. Names such as Matt Shakman, Noah Hawley, and SJ Clarkson were all attached to the film at one point or another, but all would ultimately leave the project for various reasons.

One of the reported ideas for a fourth film would have seen Chris Hemsworth return to series as George Kirk, father of James Kirk, who he portrayed in the opening of the 2009 reboot. It was suggested George Kirk would have survived the encounter with Nero from the first film, but somehow became trapped in the teleporter trying to beam over to his wife's shuttle as it escaped. However, the idea never came to fruition and negotiations with Hemsworth would fall through.

The tragic passing of actor Anton Yelchin, who portrayed Checkov, a month before the release of Beyond would also be a shadow looming over another entry in the Kelvin series. While series producer JJ Abrams said after Yelchin's death that the role would not be recast, there would always be the possibility that Paramount Studios would push to bring in a new actor.