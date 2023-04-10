After years of speculation, Star Wars fans finally got to see Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader in the concluded Obi-Wan Kenobi series. In an appearance at Star Wars Celebration, Christensen opened up about his experience returning to the franchise.

“I was elated to come back to the franchise,” said Christensen. “To get to come back to the character and do more as Darth Vader was a thrill.” He also spoke about the first time he saw Ewan McGregor back in costume as Obi-Wan Kenobi, calling it a “very special moment,” Gamesrader reports.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series took place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and followed Obi-Wan as he protected a young Leia Organa from the Empire. It also saw him face off against Darth Vader in two epic lightsaber duels.

According to reports, there was some discussion over whether or not to include Darth Vader in the series, but once the story was reworked and writer Joby Harold came on board, it became a no-brainer. “It was so important to have Hayden be a part of this project because he is such a massive part of that character,” said Harold.

Christensen’s favorite scene from the series was the cracked mask scene with Obi-Wan, which he called “a great bit of Star Wars – and a really important scene.” McGregor also shared that they became emotional while filming the scene, as they hadn’t seen each other in a long time.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series also starred Indira Varma and Vivien Lyra Blair, and was directed by Deborah Chow. While the series has now concluded, it’s clear that Christensen is grateful for the opportunity to return to the Star Wars universe and bring new depth to his iconic character.