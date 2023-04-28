Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now part of a growing list of otherwise great games that run horribly on the PC.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor received rave reviews from critics, but its Steam page’s reviews paint an entirely different picture of the game. Drastically different from the high scores given to it by critics, users have been giving Star Wars Jedi Survivor negative review scores because of its very bad performance on PC. This is in spite of a Day One Patch released by EA that was supposed to address the countless bugs, glitches, and performance issues that the game has. The negativity around the PC port of the game has forced EA to admit that the game was, in fact, not well-optimized for PC.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICr — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 28, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One YouTube reviewer, SkillUp, noted that even when playing with an Nvidia RTX 4090, “the most powerful consumer-level GPU money can buy”, the game still can’t hit a stable 60 FPS on settings you’d expect the RTX 4090 wouldn’t have any problems processing. He admits that he had to abandon his usual review PC that was equipped with a 2080Ti just because of how horrible the game has been running on PC.

Other reviews on Steam complained about the game’s incessant audio bugs during cutscenes, how it can’t hit 30 FPS with a 4080, and how the game keeps on crashing for many of the players on the reviews section. Reviewers have even started including the specs of their rigs just to show how it’s not a problem on their setups, rather it’s an issue on the game’s optimization.

Hopefully, Electronic Arts would be able to fix the game as soon as possible. As it’s the final game under Respawn Entertainment’s exclusive license with Disney in producing Star Wars video games, a lot hinges on the performance of Star Wars Jedi Survivor on their future with the license.