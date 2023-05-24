In the event that you ever wanted to own a piece of Star Wars history, you can actually purchase the white dress worn by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). However, it’s gonna cost a pretty penny if you wish to do so.

TMZ broke the news of a huge auction from Propstore Auction. The biggest item is the white dress donned by Fisher in A New Hope back in 1977. The current estimate for the dress is between $1-$2 million.

For non-Star Wars fans, there are other collectibles from various franchises that may suit your interest. Also up for grabs is an evil clown doll from Steven Spielberg’s Poltergeist (estimated at $200-$400k); Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy; and the Batpod from The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises (estimated in the ballpark of the Princess Leia dress).

But if you are really dead set on bringing home clothing memorabilia, one of Daniel Radcliffe’s outfits from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will also be on the market. It’s taken from a scene where some sort of action went down, as there is dirt and stains all over and the robe looks a tad tattered. But should you still want it, the current estimate for the piece is at $75k at the time of this writing. If it is any sort of incentivization, the costume does come with a set of glasses!

The Propstore Auction will begin on June 28 and end on June 30 — so you best start saving before it commences! For more information, check out their official website.