Hours after David Goyer revealed a Star Wars script he wrote for Guillermo del Toro, the Shape of Water director chimed in.

In an X post, del Toro revealed that the Star Wars film was about Jabba the Hutt. “True,” he confirmed. “Can't say much. Maybe two letters ‘J' and ‘BB' is that three letters?”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

The director also added that this Star Wars project was in development “MANY, MANY moons ago,” saying “6 years or so” ago.

If you look back at old interviews with del Toro, he had spoken about making a Jabba the Hutt origin film. This would be in the same vein as Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. However, he admitted that those ideas were “not real” and were more so him thinking out loud.

The Mandalorian, another Star Wars project, brought Clint Eastwood-like Westerns into the galaxy far, far away. Perhaps del Toro could have brought Coppola's crime flare to the franchise. While it doesn't appear David Goyer or del Toro are still gung-ho on the project, we can only hope it somehow comes to frution.

Guillermo del Toro has worked in other franchises outside of Star Wars, though. He first worked with Goyer on Blade II, a film Goyer wrote. Del Toro also directed two Hellboy films along with the first Pacific Rim film.

His films have garnered plenty of Oscar nominations. The Shape of Water took home Best Picture in 2018. His latest films, Nightmare Alley and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, both received a ton of nominations. The latter even won Best Animated Feature Film.