Foundation producer, director, and showrunner, David Goyer, revealed a scrapped Star Wars film directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goyer was asked about other sci-fi IPs he'd like to work on. He claimed that “dabbling in Star Wars would have been fun for me.” He then revealed that he wrote an un-produced script for a Star Wars film “about four years ago.” This film was set to be directed by del Toro.

That film never came to fruition. “There was just a lot of behind [the scenes] stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time,” Goyer said. “But it's a cool script.”

He added that he has a “scriptment” for a film about the origins of the Jedi. The film took place 25,000 years before the original Star Wars film.

David Goyer has been in the comic book and sci-fi genre for a long time. He's written screenplays for the Blade trilogy, Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Dark Knight trilogy, and a some of Zack Snyder's DCEU films.

He created Foundation for Apple TV+. The series features the likes of Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvel and is loosely based on Isaac Aslmov's series of stories. Season 2 of the show premiered on July 14.

Guillermo del Toro, meanwhile, is doing his own thing. He directed the second Blade film, which was written by Goyer, and has also directed the likes of Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim, and The Shape of Water. Last year, he directed a stop-motion take on the classic Pinocchio tale.