On May the Fourth Be With You Day, Andor creator, executive producer, and writer Tony Gilroy has given fans an exciting tease regarding the timeline for the upcoming second season of the Star Wars series.

Speaking with Empire Magazine during the filming of Andor Season 2, Gilroy revealed that the last three episodes will cover “the last three days before [the events of] Rogue One.”

These comments are interesting as many of the Disney+ Star Wars series fit into a very specific timeframe — Obi-Wan Kenobi had a bit of a bigger space to work with but you still know it’s taking place between Episodes III and IV.

Later in the interview, star Diego Luna promised, “The risks this season will take are very different.” In response to the question of in what way, Gilroy added, “In every way.” He continued, “Look, man, I’m not trying to make a career here; if anything I’m on the downhill side of a long career. But this is an opportunity. This is 1,500 pages of the most dynamic material in these people’s lives to deal with. We got it right the first time, and you don’t want to let your foot off the gas.”

Now, it can be a little hard to imagine what “risks” a show like Andor, a prequel to a prequel, can take, but perhaps there’s something that doesn’t involve stakes that are considered a risk. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what Andor Season 2 cooks up in what can be assumed is the final season of the show.

Andor debuted on Disney+ in the fall of 2022 and followed the events of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) prior to Rogue One. It begins five years before that film, but it goes without saying that the series jumps around and now we know that it’ll lead directly into the events of Rogue One.

Andor Season 2 is scheduled to be released in August 2024.