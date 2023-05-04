Don’t expect Star Wars to churn out content like the MCU. Sure, they may put out a handful of series each year, but in terms of the films, it looks like Kathleen Kennedy wants to follow the release strategy of one James Bond.

Despite the fact that Kennedy announced three new feature films at Star Wars Celebration, it’s looking unlikely that they’ll come out as close as the recent sequel trilogy films did. “I’ve often brought up [James] Bond,” Kennedy told Empire. “That’s every three or four years and there wasn’t this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to Star Wars. We have to eventize this.”

She went further cementing that the next Star Wars film won’t come out until at least 2025. “It’s much better to tell the truth — that we’re going to make these movies when they’re ready to be made, and release them when they’re ready to be released,” Kennedy added.

Kathleen Kennedy may have a point. While the original trilogy and prequel trilogy all released a film every three years, the recent sequel trilogy shortened that gap by releasing a film every two years and also had two spin-off films — Rogue One and Solo — released in the year between Episodes VII and VIII and then VIII and IX. That’s one movie a year for five straight years, not to mention the influx of Star Wars content coming from Disney+ starting with The Mandalorian.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The James Bond series, on the other hand, has found a way of making their films feel special. To be fair, the universe of 007 hasn’t been expanding very much over the decades it has been around, and if you go through the history of the films, there are very few times when the films come out close to one another. Take the Daniel Craig run, for example — Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace came out within two years of each other, but then it was a four-year gap between the latter and Skyfall and then another three years until Spectre. After Spectre, there was a six-year gap until No Time to Die came out (for a bevy of reasons).

Whether or not the Star Wars films find a way to “eventize” themselves once again remains to be seen, but it will be a few years before the next film graces the silver screen. Here’s hoping that Kennedy and Co. can make Star Wars feel special again.