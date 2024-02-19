Seems the actor left it behind accidentally.

It's not shocking that an original Star Wars script would be worth a lot, and that's the case in one Harrison Ford left behind.

When the actor famous for playing Han Solo left a London rental, he forgot to bring the script to Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, Deadline reports. And now that script sold to an Austrian collector at an auction for $13,600. It was let go by the home owner that the actor was staying in while working on the iconic film.

The script was the fourth draft of the screenplay. It was incomplete and unbound. However, it had some incredible details. For example, the introduction of Chewbaccas in a tavern. Plus, it was titled The Adventures of Luke Starkiller included instead of Star Wars. Solo appears on page 56, and it's dated March 15, 1976.

The co-owner of Excalibur Auctions, Sarah Torode, said, “It's got his DNA on it. It might even have [Ford's] sweat on it.”

It's not the first Star Wars memorabilia piece to be auctioned off. The original C-3PO mask from Return of the Jedi (1983) is currently for sale in a live auction that begins March 12. The actor who wore the outfit, Anthony Daniels, is the man behind selling it. He posted about the auction on TikTok.

Currently, the head is estimated at $500,000 to $1M. The starting bid is at $250,000. Part of the auction site says, “This is the only complete C-3PO head from Return of the Jedi currently in a private collection, and it is offered directly from Anthony Daniels.”

So, since you missed out on the original Star Wars script that Harrison Ford had in his possession, grab your wallet and get a robot head. This is just the upcoming auctioned stuff from the films. There's so much that went into making the franchise that there are bound to be enough items for lightyears to come.