Stardew Valley has been out for eight years now and has remained one of the best, if not the best, farming simulator game on the market. The anniversary comes with a gift, as ConcernedApe, the game's developer, has announced the release date for Stardew Valley's version 1.6.
It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC
— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024
According to the post on ConcernedApe's X (formerly Twitter), Stardew Valley 1.6 has a release date of March 19, 2024. The post explains that the patch will first come out on PC (Steam, Humble Bundle, GOG), then come out “as soon as possible” on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.
ConcernedApe followed up the post by saying that he is “eternally grateful to the players (you!) for making all of this possible.” He also brought up the worldwide concert tour, official cookbook, and the fact that the game has now sold over 30 million copies. He ends his posts by saying that he was heading “back to the grind”, and that he will see the players “in 3 weeks.”
ConcernedApe did not give any specific details on what Stardew Valley 1.6 will contain in the post. However, last year, he did release a teaser for Stardew Valley 1.6. According to the teaser, the update will contain at least the following:
- A new major festival
- Two new mini festivals
- New late-game content, which expands on each of the
- New items and crafting recipes
- Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests,
- 100+ new lines of dialogue
- Winter outfits for the villagers
- New type of reward for completing billboard requests.
- (PC) Support for 8 player multiplayer
- Many small additions and adjustments
- New farm type
- New secrets & more
This is not a complete list of what the update will contain, but it does give us an idea of just what to expect. Version 1.6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Stardew Valley updates yet, so players should look out for its release on March 19, 2024. Once patch notes for the update comes out, we will be sure to update you on the patch's contents.
That's all the information we have regarding the release date of Stardew Valley version 1.6.