Wondering how to become part of the Freestar Collective's elite protective and investigative force? Here's our guide on how to join the Freestar Rangers in Starfield, as well as how to start its questline.

Starfield Guide – How To Join The Freestar Rangers

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Freestar Rangers Questline

To start the Free Rangers questline, the player will have to make some progress in the game's main story. During the quest with Sam Coe, “The Empty Nest”, the player will find themself in Akila City, the home base of the Freestar Rangers. There, they will encounter an ongoing bank robbery. The player can then volunteer to negotiate with the robbers. After a successful negotiation, the Marshal, Daniel Blake, will say that the player is Freestar Ranger material. This will serve as the start of the Freestar Rangers Questline

How to Join the Freestar Rangers

After the bank incident, Marshal Blake will ask the player to go to The Rock, where they can talk to Ranger Emma Wilcox. After talking to Ranger Wilcox, she will point you toward the mission board. She wants the player to do at least one of the missions on the board, which involves taking down pirates, rescuing hostages, and the like. The player can do one of the missions or all of them. Doing all of them won't get you extra dialogue from Ranger Wilcox. However, the extra rewards are still a good incentive to do them all.

Once the player finishes a mission from the mission board, they must then return to Akila city and talk to Ranger Wilcox again. She will then bring the player over to Marshal Blake again, where he will swear the player in to become a Freestar Ranger. This welcomes the player into the ranks of the Freestar Rangers as a deputy. The player will then receive their deputy uniform and badge, as well as a weapon.

Freestar Rangers Rewards

After finishing the entirety of the Freestar Rangers questline, the player will gain access to the Freestar Rangers Uniform and badge, as well as a unique weapon. Not only that, but the player will also receive a free ship: the Star Eagle ship. This ship is a pretty decent one and can serve as a base for other ships if the player decides.

The player will also receive some special dialogue with some of the quests in Akila City. This allows them to leverage their position as a Freestar Ranger to easily bypass some persuasion options.

That's all the information we have about how to join the Freestar Rangers in Starfield, and how to start its questline. Starfield is out now and available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.