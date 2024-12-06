ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars hit the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Friday night. It's time to continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Stars-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Stars-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -113

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Stars vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Victory+, Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Kings, but they were on a three-game win streak heading into that game. The Stars are playing well on both ends of the ice, even with a few of their injuries. Tyler Seguin is undergoing surgery and will miss multiple months, which is a big loss. Nonetheless, Dallas has played well all season, and they are poised to make another run if they continue to play as they have been.

The Stars, as mentioned, play well on both ends of the ice. Dallas averages 3.32 goals per game, which is ninth-most in the NHL. They also take the 11th-most shots per game while having the 10th-highes shooting percentage. Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment both have a shooting percentage over 20 percent, and they are the two top scorers on the team. If these two can put up a few points Friday, the Stars will be able to win.

Jake Oettinger is expected to start in net for the Stars. He is the primary goaltender for Dallas, and he is having a great year. He is 13-5-0 on the year, and allows 2.42 goals per game. His record is second-best in the NHL while his goals allowed are seventh-best. Oettinger has a save percentage of .912, which is tied for 11th-best, as well. With Oettinger in net, the Stars have a chance to win any game.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is having a great season for the Golden Knights, and he will be the key in this game. Eichel has has just eight goals on the season, but he is tied for the NHL lead in assists with 30. In fact, Eichel has recorded an assist in 14 of Vegas' 17 wins this season. When he makes plays, the Golden Knights win games. If he can record an assists or two in this game, the Golden Knights will be able to win.

Vegas is seventh in the NHL in scoring this season. They average 3.52 goals per game, and they have the sixth-best shot percentage on the season. The Golden Knights have a very tough matchup against the Stars, but they are not an easy team to stop, either. When the Golden Knights score three or more goals, they are 16-2-2. If Vegas can get to three goals, they will be able to win this game.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game between two good hockey teams. However, I think the Stars are going to come out on top. They can match the Golden Knights in the offensive zone, and their defensemen and goalie are just better. I will be taking the Stars to win straight up Sunday night.

Final Stars-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-113)