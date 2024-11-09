ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Saturday, the Dallas Stars will head to the Great White North to meet the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. It will be a war between two great teams in Winnipeg as we share our NHL odds series and make a Stars-Jets prediction and pick.

The Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Thursday. They took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game. Meanwhile, the Jets shut out the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 on Thursday in Winnipeg. They only needed one goal in the first period and did enough to win.

The Stars went 3-1 against the Jets last season. Also, the Stars are 6-2-2 over the past 10 games against the Jets. The Stars are also 3-1-1 over the past five games in Winnipeg.

Here are the Stars-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Jets Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -104

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Stars vs Jets

Time: 3 PM ET/noon PT

TV: ESPN+ and Victory Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are persevering, but they aren't scoring. Unfortunately, they ranked just 24th in goals and 18th in shooting percentage. Dallas has struggled on even-strength play. Yet, the Stars have remained strong on the powerplay, ranking fourth in the NHL.

Matt Duchene has been the star of the show, tabbing seven goals and eight assists, including two conversions on the powerplay. He has also been exceptional in the faceoff circle, winning 50 draws and losing 39. Logan Stankoven has also emerged from the shadows, notching two goals and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Roope Hintz has continued to play well, scoring four goals and four assists.

If one guy must step up, it is Jason Robertson. Unfortunately, he only has four goals and three assists through 12 games, and has not had a point over his past two games. After scoring 29 goals and 51 assists (80 points) through 82 games last season, the star left winger has not been that good yet. Regardless, he still has the skills and talents to bounce back.

Jake Oettinger recently received an extension and has earned every penny. So far, he is 6-2 with a 2.26 goals-against average, a save percentage of .922, and one shutout. Oettinger is one of the main reasons the Stars are first in the NHL in goals against. Also, the penalty kill has been astounding, ranking fourth in the NHL.

The Stars will cover the spread if the offense can generate opportunities on 5-on-5 play. Then, the defense must continue to play well and Oettinger must continue to lock in.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets are hot right now, and there are numerous reasons why they keep playing well. Ultimately, it all starts with this offense. The Jets are currently the best team in the league in goal-scoring and second in shooting percentage. It also helps that the Jets are first on the powerplay, making them even more dangerous.

Kyle Connor has been red hot, tallying nine goals and 10 assists, including four markers on the powerplay. Overall, he has been the best skater on the ice. Mark Scheifele has also been good, generating seven goals and 11 assists. Additionally, he has done well in the faceoff circle, winning 133 draws and losing 127. Nikolaj Ehlers has been good for secondary scoring, tallying eight goals and nine assists. Likewise, defenseman Josh Morrissey has added two goals and 14 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has been amazing this season. He is 10-1 with a 1.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. Ultimately, Hellebuyck has been the backbone of a defense that is third in the NHL in goals against. If there is one thing the Jets struggle at, it's the penalty kill. While it has not been the worst, they are still 15th on the penalty kill.

The Jets will cover the spread if the offense continues to attack and makes waves on the ice. Then, the defense must tighten up the angles and prevent the Stars from getting direct shots at Hellebuyck.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Stars are 7-5 against the spread, while the Jets are 8-6 against the line. Overall, both teams have done an average job of covering the odds in their respective contests. This game will all depend on how well the defenses perform. Likewise, they both need good production from their goalies. Looking back at last season, the Stars did well against the Jets. Also, they are starting to play well. The Jets are not blowing anyone away. Thus, I expect the Stars to stay in it and cover the spread on the road.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars +1.5 (-265)