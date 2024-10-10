ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators will be two of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, which makes this game a must-watch season opener. Bridgestone Arena should be rocking for their new-look Predators in this game, and it'll be our first glimpse at some new faces in the mustard-yellow uniforms. It's time for another NHL odds piece with a prediction and pick for Stars-Predators.

Here are the Stars-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Predators Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -114

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Stars vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars are leaning on some youth to elevate them past the Western Conference Final this season. The Stars were on the cusp of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final last season, but seemingly fell apart in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Dallas added some pieces in the offseason to keep their defense intact, but the emergence of Logan Stankoven, Wyatt Johnston, and Mavrik Bourque will give the Stars some new life.

There aren't many games this season where Juuse Saros will be the second-best goaltender, but Jake Oettinger will argue to be that player in this game. The Stars rely heavily on Oettinger, and they'll need him to play well this season behind a blueline that's missing Chris Tanev. The season's first game could be a goaltending battle, and Oettinger will have his work cut out for him against a new-look Predators offense.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The hype around the Predators is at an all-time high. Nashville entered the 2024 offseason with plenty of uncertainty. Yaroslav Askarov was waiting in the wings, which made people speculate whether Saros would leave in free agency and give the keys to the young Russian netminder. However, Barry Trotz signed Saros to a long-term extension which showed their commitment to contending over rebuilding.

The Saros' signing wasn't the only thing that cemented the contending status. The Predators signed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei on the first day of free agency, going all-in on a Stanley Cup run for 2024-25 and beyond. The Predators needed some more offensive depth, and these moves put them in a position to advance past the first round, unlike last season.

Final Stars-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Predators are itching to get this season going with their new-look offensive attack. Stamkos' debut on a new team after starring with the Tampa Bay Lightning for so long will make this game a must-watch, but Marchessault and Skjei are also massive storylines entering the season. It'll be intriguing to see how Stamkos and Marchessault adapt to a new environment, as they've starred alongside familiar teammates for so long in Tampa Bay and Vegas.

Some people are concerned that Stamkos may not be the same player without Nikita Kucherov or Brayden Point feeding him passes, but the sniper will only elevate the play of Filip Forsberg. Everyone is high on the Predators' chances this year, but they could be even better than people predict. It'll be intriguing to see if an older roster of stars can maintain their form throughout the year, but the hype should lead them to success early in the season. Take the Predators to win their home opener with the new-look roster.

Final Stars-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-105)