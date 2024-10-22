ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars are riding high after a massive win on Saturday, but they can't take the Buffalo Sabres lightly in this game. The Sabres have flaws, but they can put it together and take down a top team any night. It's time to continue our NHL Odds series with a prediction and pick for the Stars-Sabres matchup.

Here are the Stars-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Sabres Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline: -155

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 6 (+100)

Under: 6 (-120)

How To Watch Stars vs Sabres

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Victory+, MSG-Buffalo

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's hard not to believe that the Stars are the best team in the NHL. They've looked dominant for five of the six games this season, with their only blemish being a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. We can forgive the Washington loss, as they had to take a one-game trip to the nation's capital before returning home for an exciting rematch of last year's Western Conference Final. The Edmonton Oilers aren't performing this season to the best of their abilities, but the Stars dominated them on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Oettinger has been so good this season that he made $66 million on his new contract extension. That is a bit of an exaggeration, as the Stars were going to give him a massive raise regardless, but his performance so far this season makes the number a lot easier to swallow. Oettinger is 4-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage. Casey DeSmith was a concern for the Stars, as they lost their former backup, Scott Wedgewood, but DeSmith has been lights out with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.

Buffalo's most significant question mark this season was the validity of their goaltending duo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a good 2023-24 season, but giving him the keys to the franchise was risky. This season, he hasn't paid off the confidence yet, owning a .895 save percentage and a 3.26 goals-against average. Devon Levi has been even worse, with a 3.79 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres got back on track in their last game when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2. It was an encouraging victory, but a win over the Blackhawks isn't a massive reason for celebration. The Sabres must become more consistent to become contenders in the Atlantic Division, and beating the Stars in this matchup would be a good start. It isn't that Buffalo is incapable of defeating superior competition, as they had a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers earlier in the year.

The Stars' defense has been elite, but their offense is still searching for a spark. Logan Stankoven leads their team with seven points in seven games, while Roope Hintz equaled him with three goals and four assists. Dallas is elite, but Stanley Cup teams don't usually have rookies leading their team in scoring. The Sabres have a better offense to this point, averaging three goals per game.

Final Stars-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Stars' offensive concerns are a problem for later, but their defense and goaltending should continue to carry them in this game. The Stars have aspirations of finally winning another Stanley Cup this season, and taking care of business against the Stars will be another notch in their belt. Dallas must keep pace with the Winnipeg Jets, as they are the only team without a loss yet this season and will battle the Stars for first in the Central Division.

Final Stars-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+165)