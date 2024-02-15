Fight for your life again this year.

State of Survival will be holding its first tournament for 2024: the Doomsday Open Season 2, following the success of its first two tournaments.

FunPlus, the independent game company behind the State of Survival, announced the State of Survival Doomsday Open Season 2, the first tournament of 2024. The tournament is “set to ignite the flames of the competition across the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the strategy mobile & PC game.”

Inspired by the triumph and success of State of Survival’s Reservoir Raid & Path of the Water tournaments last year, this tournament aims to challenge commanders and alliances, testing their leadership, teamwork, and tactical finesse as they fight for the most precious resource in the post-apocalyptic world. The alliances who manage to win in the competition will win exclusive HQ skins, as well as emblematic tokens that they can use to show off to other players. The champion also receives an exclusive, custom-designed prize package.

FunPlus released the schedule for their almost two-month-long tournament, giving an idea of what to expect throughout the event’s duration:

Registration: Player registration started on February 12, 2024, and will end on February 16, 2024. Players must be sure to register before then. Once registered, they must then assemble allies and formulate strategies before entering the fight.

Group Stage: The Group Stage, which has three rounds, will start on February 19, and will last until March 2, 2024.

Top 16 Knockout: Starting on March 5, and lasting until March 23, the the fight continues, allowing only the elite to advance.

Top 8 Double Elimination: From March 24 to April 15, a double elimination will take place, where a single misstep could cost everything.

The Final Showdown: From April 16 to 22, players will witness the final battle, a culmination of skill strategy, and willpower. Who ever wins this will be crowned the champion.

For the occasion, the State of Survival team produced an anthem (embedded above). This anthem, titled Momentul, aims to uplift and inspire players throughout this epic journey.

That’s all the information we have for the State of Survival Doomsday Open Season 2 tournament being held this 2024. Again, registration ends on February 16, 2024. In the meantime, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.