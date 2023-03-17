Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Although the previously announced Steam Spring Sale brings discounts to various video games, the biggest discount isn’t for a video game. Instead, the biggest sale goes to the highly demanded Steam Deck.

Happy Birthday Steam Deck! In celebration of a successful first year (of many more to come!) Steam Deck is 10% off from now until the end of the Steam Spring Sale on March 23 at 10am Pacific. https://t.co/RfIsomkC5h pic.twitter.com/Gy4e9pENvg — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) March 16, 2023

This ongoing sale is a great time to get one or two or ten games you have been eyeing. People can save so much money buying games at a discount, with some going up to 85% off. However, no matter how high those sales go, you won’t get the biggest discount from games.

The highest discount you can get in the Steam Spring Sale comes instead from a piece of hardware that has high demand right now: the Steam Deck. To celebrate its first birthday, the Steam Deck will be getting a 10% discount. This discount lasts for the duration of the sale. Now you may be wondering: How can this be the biggest discount when it’s only 10% off? Well, believe it or not, players can actually save up to $64.90 because of this discount. Below is the price list for all three versions of the Steam Deck:

64GB eMMC ( $399 $359.10, Save $39.9) Includes a carrying case

$359.10, Save $39.9) 256GB NVMe SSD ( $529 $476.10, Save $52.9) Faster storage Includes a carrying case and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

$476.10, Save $52.9) 512GB NVMe SSD ( $649 $584.10, Save $64.9) Faster storage Premium anti-glare etched glass Includes the following: Exclusive carrying case Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

$584.10, Save $64.9)

The amount of money you can save from buying a Steam Deck during the sale is enough to buy a full-priced AAA game. If that’s not big savings, then we don’t know what is. However, as mentioned above, this is not a permanent discount. players can take advantage of this reduced price until March 23, 20023, at 10:00 AM PDT. Once that date and time pass, players will have to pay the full price to get their own.

The Steam Deck is one of the most sought-after pieces of gaming hardware right now, as it allows players to play PC games on the go. Some new and upcoming games, such as WWE 2k23, Hogwarts Legacy, and many others are already very much playable on it. If you do decide to get a Steam Deck during the sale, why not grab a copy of the above games as well? You saved quite a sum of money anyway.

