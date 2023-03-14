Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi have agreed to a three-year, $28.75 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After playing one season with the Steelers, Ogunjobi is returning to Pittsburgh instead of heading elsewhere in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

The Steelers will pay Ogunjobi $21.75 million over the first two years of the contract, Schefter reports. The Steelers’ defensive tackle played the 2022 season on a one-year contract worth up to $8 million.

Ogunjobi’s contract could make up for the money that he lost a year ago. The 28-year-old initially agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears last offseason. The contract fell through because Ogunjobi reportedly failed his physical.

In 16 starts, Ogunjobi had 1.5 sacks, 48 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and seven tackles for a loss with Pittsburgh. The 2021 season was Ogunjobi’s best year in the NFL. The veteran recorded seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in that season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Steelers’ offense struggled, the team’s defense helped it go 9-8 for yet another winning season. Pittsburgh finished 11th in scoring defense and gave up 17 points or fewer in each of its last seven games.

The Steelers’ free agency moves have focused on defense. Pittsburgh agreed to sign cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract. The Steelers are also bringing back safety Damontae Kazee, who wasn’t signed for the 2023 season.

Guard Nate Herbig has been Pittsburgh’s one addition to the offense early in free agency. After spending time with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, Herbig agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million.