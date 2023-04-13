Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger made a career out of getting Baltimore Ravens fans riled up. Now, he’s doing it in retirement too. Roethlisberger spoke about Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson on his podcast recently, offering some insight on how the signing of Odell Beckham Jr will help the Baltimore offense.

In the process, the former Steelers quarterback paid Jackson a backhanded compliment.

“With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run. You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles, but you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”

Roethlisberger complimented Lamar Jackson for having a “huge arm” but then went on to say that “you don’t fear” the Ravens star “sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”

In other words, the Steelers’ two-time Super Bowl champion is basically saying that Jackson is more feared as a runner than a passer, which is technically true.

After all, the Ravens star broke Michael Vick’s single season rushing record, a mark many thought would never be equaled.

But to say that Jackson, who actually has comparable numbers as a pocket passer compared to the Steelers legend, isn’t feared for his accuracy seems like a stretch.

One thing is for sure. Whether or not Ben Roethlisberger was intending to compliment Jackson, his comments are sure to get Ravens fans riled up.

As if the Steelers-Ravens rivalry needed any more juice.