Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger made a career out of getting Baltimore Ravens fans riled up. Now, he’s doing it in retirement too. Roethlisberger spoke about Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson on his podcast recently, offering some insight on how the signing of Odell Beckham Jr will help the Baltimore offense.

In the process, the former Steelers quarterback paid Jackson a backhanded compliment.

Ben Roethlisberger on Lamar Jackson; “You don’t fear him sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.” Teams FEAR Lamar the runner MORE THAN the passer, but don’t use that to tear him down. For example, Lamar’s Career Passer Rating and QBR in the pocket is better than Big Ben pic.twitter.com/vG0ib38Hka — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2023

“With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run. You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles, but you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”

Roethlisberger complimented Lamar Jackson for having a “huge arm” but then went on to say that “you don’t fear” the Ravens star “sitting in the pocket and picking you apart.”

In other words, the Steelers’ two-time Super Bowl champion is basically saying that Jackson is more feared as a runner than a passer, which is technically true.

After all, the Ravens star broke Michael Vick’s single season rushing record, a mark many thought would never be equaled.

But to say that Jackson, who actually has comparable numbers as a pocket passer compared to the Steelers legend, isn’t feared for his accuracy seems like a stretch.

One thing is for sure. Whether or not Ben Roethlisberger was intending to compliment Jackson, his comments are sure to get Ravens fans riled up.

As if the Steelers-Ravens rivalry needed any more juice.