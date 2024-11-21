The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to play the Cleveland Browns to start Week 12. The Thursday night divisional matchup could be big for fantasy football managers, as the last two have been. With the first snow game of the season potentially headed our way, your decisions are very important. We've got you covered with our Steelers-Browns Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are not many injuries to worry about this week on Thursday night. Russell Wilson will remain the quarterback for the Steelers, as Jameis Winston will for the Browns. Other than that, there are not any position controversies or injury reports to watch carefully. The Browns did lose their left tackle Dawand Jones for the season and Jedrick Wills will not play either.

With plenty of options available and a stunning six teams on bye in Week 12, Browns-Steelers is ripe for fantasy football managers. Make sure you make the right choice with our Week 12 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 12 fantasy football Thursday night start 'em

George Pickens, PIT WR

The Steelers are 8-2 partly because of George Pickens at wide receiver. With their star-filled defense and high-profile quarterback switch taking the headlines, Pickens has been underrated this season. With three 15-point fantasy football performances in the last four games, he is poised for another big week. The Browns have struggled on defense and Russell Wilson should hit him for another deep ball this week.

Chris Boswell, PIT K

The Steelers have won two games this season in which they did not score a touchdown. That is because they have one of the best kickers in the world, Chris Boswell. You may be tempted to sit a kicker in a snow game but Boswell is the rare guy we'd recommend starting. He scored over 20 fantasy football points last week and could do the same in a game where offense may be hard to come by.

Jerry Jeudy, CLE WR

Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy found a connection last Sunday in their loss to the Saints. Jeudy went for over 100 yards and a touchdown, which put him over 25 PPR fantasy football points. That connection must grow if the Browns want to stay competitive this season and it starts now. Without many other options, expect Jeudy to get a large target share this week.

Start ‘Em: Jameis Winston, CLE QB, Russell Wilson, PIT QB, Najee Harris, PIT RB

Week 12 Thursday night sit 'em

Nick Chubb, CLE RB

Since returning from his ACL injury in Week 7, it's been tough sledding for Nick Chubb and the Browns. He has topped 10 fantasy football points just once and that will not change against the Steelers. After shutting down Derrick Henry last week, Pittsburgh's front gets a much easier matchup with Chubb and Jerome Ford. That aspect of their game should be shut down on Thursday.

CLE Defense/Special Teams

While the Steelers' defense has been fantastic this year, the Browns defense has struggled at points. Pittsburgh has taken advantage of poor defenses all season long and that should continue on Sunday. The Browns do not force turnovers, don't have a ton of sacks, and very rarely score defensive touchdowns. That against a team that does not turn the ball over is not a good combination for fantasy football managers.

Pat Freiermuth, PIT TE

Tight end has been a difficult position to predict in 2024 and Pat Freiermuth is the poster boy for that. With only two games over ten PPR fantasy football points this season, he is an easy option to sit this week. His name value and the Steelers' offense keep him in a lot of lineups but the reality is that he should not be. Bench Freiermuth this week and going forward if you want to win your championship.

Sit ‘Em: Mike Williams, PIT WR, Jaylen Warren, PIT RB, Cedric Tillman, CLE WR