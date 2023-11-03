Mike Tomlin finally revealed how grueling Cole Holcomb's injury was when he went down in the Steelers game against Will Levis' Titans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a win over the Tennessee Titans but it did not come without a cost. Mike Tomlin barely squeezed past the Will Levis-led offense and was handed bad luck as well. Cole Holcomb exited the game early due to an injury. This left the squad with fewer blockers which allowed for a harder time to take down the opposing quarterback. Questions about the linebacker's health were of immediate concern in the post-game interview. The Steelers coach delivered a painfully honest update.

Mike Tomlin has claimed that Cole Holcomb's knee injury is serious, per Steelers Depot. He might take some time after a rough game against the Titans. There is still no timetable for his return yet but the squad surely needs to make do if they want a postseason berth.

As of the moment, the Steelers sit at a five-win and three-loss record. But, that did not come easily against the Will Levis-led attack that the Titans were constantly resorting to. They were outgunned in the first half but managed to bounce back and get the clutch Najee Harris touchdown to end the game.

The defense left a lot to be desired in this showdown. The Steelers had allowed 340 total yards with 235 passing yards when it was all said and done. Their time of possession which clocked in at just under 29 minutes could have been improved had they had Holcomb on the field. Will they be able to continue their streak en route to a playoff berth despite this?