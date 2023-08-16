Kendrick Green originally played guard for Illinois football. When the Pittsburgh Steelers got him in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was trained to play center in order to help Ben Roethlisberger on offense. Although, things did not pan out well for Green. He fell off immediately and his production was never the same in comparison to his college playing days. Their legendary quarterback thinks that former general manager Kevin Colbert is to blame for the downfall of the young star.

There are only ever two huge factors when acquiring a player through the NFL draft. Need and talent become the huge overarching themes when the front office selects a star out of college. A player could be able to fulfill both. But, shoehorning a massive talent from Illinois football into a team need that he has never played snaps on before is something else. Kevin Colbert did exactly that to Kendrick Green.

Ben Roethlisberger still cannot forgive the former Steelers general manager for what he did to the young talent. He unveiled his true feelings on it in the Footbahlin with Ben show.

“They drafted that guy to be my center when last year he didn’t even dress,” he said. Roethlisberger then proceeded to blast the former general manager. He specifically criticized the decision to no longer let Green play snaps amid the terrible season.

There is still a lot of time for Green to develop and grow into the guard that he was meant to be. Will he be able to do it with a younger squad and new management?