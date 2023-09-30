The 2023-24 Pittsburgh Steelers, as has been the case many times during their storied history, are defined by their imposing defense. T.J. Watt and company have done everything they can to will the team to a 2-1 start. But head coach Mike Tomlin knows that Pittsburgh will not keep pace in the deep AFC without a few players really stepping up on offense.

Enter Calvin Austin III. The second-year wide receiver is easy to overlook, considering he missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. His 5-foot-9 frame stacks the deck against him even further, but he is overcoming all obstacles to make a name for himself early in the season. He had his “nice to meet you, America” moment on Monday Night Football when he broke free for a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Naturally, fans are drawn to the explosive speed he flashed on that historic play, but Austin discussed why he is the complete receiver package.

“There's a lot of guys that just got speed, but I'm a true receiver,” he said, via Steelers Depot's Matthew Marczi. “I know about releases, mid-route techniques {used} to create separation, If it was just about speed, there would be plenty of 4.3 guys everywhere in the league, but there is an art to it, and it's something I pride myself on.”

Fourth-round picks do not often have the luxury of getting by on talent alone. Calvin Austin III is honing his intangibles and working to perfect all the little things, so that he can become one of the most complete wideouts in the game. That level of commitment is conducive to success at any level, but especially under Tomlin's leadership in Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old out of Memphis hopes to build off his highlight-reel play this Sunday afternoon when the Steelers take on the Houston Texans.