Kenny Pickett and Calvin Austin made Pittsburgh Steelers franchise history against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Pickett and Austin collaborated on a scintillating 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The 72-yard TD displaced the late Franco Harris' “Immaculate Reception” as the Steelers' longest score ever against the Raiders, per Yahoo Sports' Ryan Young.

On 3rd and 7, the Steelers spotted the ball on their 28-yard line with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. With the Raiders pass rush closing in on Kenny Pickett, the Steelers quarterback threw a desperate 72-yard heave to Austin. The latter ran a post route and broke free from the Raiders' secondary for a touchdown.

With that, 5'9″ Calvin Austin became one of the two shortest players in Steelers franchise history to score a touchdown. Ryan Switzer, who has the same height as Austin, scored a touchdown for Pittsburgh five years ago.

The Steelers went on to win their Monday Night Football showdown against the Raiders, 23-18. Pittsburgh has turned things around since its humiliating 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The Steelers' defense rose to the occasion in their 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt sealed the win with their incredible effort on defense.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin challenged his team to continue their winning ways following the emphatic road win over Las Vegas. Pittsburgh will now face an up-and-coming Houston Texans team on the road in Week 4. If Kenny Pickett and Co. play the way they've been playing, they could reclaim their glory days in the AFC North division.