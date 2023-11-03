Steelers fans get the bad news they expected about LB Cole Holcomb, after he suffered a serious knee injury vs Titans

When a team that is profoundly defined by its defensive identity loses a key linebacker, fans are naturally going to be concerned. The Pittsburgh Steelers must find a way to move forward without Cole Holcomb, who was carted off with a devastating injury in Thursday's 20-16 win versus the Tennessee Titans.

The latest update confirmed what everyone already knew but obviously didn't want to accept.

“Cole Holcomb has been discharged after spending the night in the hospital as a precaution because of the serious knee injury he suffered Thursday night,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. “Holcomb is out for the season and will need surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery. A significant loss for Pittsburgh’s defense, as Holcomb made an impact early.”

Such a optimistic prognosis is a relief, to be honest, given the initial scene. Holcomb collided with teammate Keanu Neal while attempting to tackle DeAndre Hopkins and was in immediate agony. His productive season prematurely ends with 54 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed.

Holcomb signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Steelers in free agency after playing four seasons with the Washington Commanders. He quickly assimilated to Teryl Austin's system. The second-year defensive coordinator and longtime head coach Mike Tomlin possess the depth to potentially compensate for his absence, but some sort of an impact should be felt.

Cole Holcomb will undergo surgery and begin the long journey back to NFL action. Pittsburgh (5-3) has the extended break to make the necessary adjustments before the Green Bay Packers come into Heinz Field next Sunday.