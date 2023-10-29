The Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Apparently, they were facing off against the refs as well.

The Steelers lost 20-10 to the Jags, but for some after the game, the focus was on the officiating. WR Diontae Johnson, for one, didn't mince words. “I don't care what nobody say, they cost us the game,” he said in the locker room after the loss, courtesy of The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

“They should get fined for making terrible calls. That’s how pissed I am. They cost us the game.”

The NFL won't look too kindly on Johnson airing out the officials. But worse than calling them out for incompetency, Johnson argued there was bias at play. “They wanted them to win…Everything was in their favor. Like they was getting every little call. But it is what it is,” the wideout claimed.

While the Steelers, including coach Mike Tomlin, were baffled by some decisions the refs made, per Blitzburgh, the penalty count actually favored Pittsburgh.

The Steelers were called for six penalties for 52 yards; the Jags were also called for six penalties, but theirs resulted in 72 penalty yards.

One play that didn't result in a flag was a hit by Jacksonville DE Adam Gotsis on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett. Pickett was forced to leave the game with a rib injury as a result of the hit, which many felt should've drawn a roughing the passer flag.

Mitch Trubisky came in for the Steelers as Pickett's replacement, and threw a touchdown. But he also was picked off twice, halting Pittsburgh's momentum in hopes of a comeback.

The Steelers have a short week before playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. In the meantime, they can expect to hear from the NFL about their post-game comments.