The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Steelers-Bengals Last Game – Matchup History

The Bengals were swept last season by the Steelers. They lost last December 34-11.

Overall Series: The Steelers lead the all-time series 70-39

Here are the Steelers-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Bengals Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +134

Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh is coming off a tough loss against the Cleveland Browns in a snow game. Still, the Steelers atop the AFC North with an 8-3 record. Where the Steelers really excel is the defensive side of the ball. Pittsburgh allows the ninth-fewest yards per game, and the fourth-fewest points per game. This is going to be one of the tougher tests for them, but they should be up for the challenge on Sunday.

Through the air, the Steelers have allowed the third-fewest passing touchdowns with just nine allowed. Additionally, their 12 interceptions is tied for fifth-most in the NFL. The Steelers have not done as good of a job getting to the quarterback this season, but their coverage has been elite. That is evident by their QBR allowed being the second-lowest in the NFL. Joe Burrow is a tough matchup for Pittsburgh, but they are very capable of shutting him down.

The Bengals have really struggled on defense. The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL this season. In three of their last four games, the Bengals have allowed 37, 34, and 35 points. Cincinnati has struggled to stop opposing teams all season, but especially lately. Russell Wilson can pick apart a defense, and the Steelers have two capable running backs, as well. If the Bengals continue to struggle on defense, the Steelers will have a great game on offense and win.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

We absolutely can not ignore what Joe Burrow has done this season. The Bengals are 4-7, but this is no fault of Burrow. Burrow has thrown for 3,028 yards this season, which is the third-most in the NFL. Along with that, his 27 touchdowns are tied for first in the NFL, and he has thrown only four interceptions. Burrow has thrown 12 touchdowns in his last three games. If he can have another good game, the Bengals are going to win this one on the road.

The Bengals have done a great job scoring the past three games because of Burrow. They have put up 41, 34, and 27 points. The may only have one win in those three games, but the offense is not to blame. The Bengals have gained the third-most yards in the NFL, and that is something they have to keep up on Sunday if they want to score. If the Bengals can stay hot, they are going to cover this spread.

Final Steelers-Bengals Prediction & Pick

It makes sense the Bengals are the favorites in this game considering their offensive play. However, I do not trust their defense. For that reason, I am going to take the Steelers to cover the spread.

Final Steelers-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Steelers +2.5 (-102)