Ex-first rounder gets real on turbulent Steelers tenure ahead of critical season

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has been dealt with a fair share of criticism after the team’s first preseason game.

Bush recorded zero tackles against the Seattle Seahawks. He was also faulted for a big play by running back Travis Homer as he failed to make a tackle.

This recent performance, paired alongside what Bush did in 14 last games, has led many people to question the future of the young Steelers linebacker.

Recently Devin Bush was asked if his upcoming season would be a make-or-break year.

Bush had a simple answer, saying “I’m going to still be in the NFL, so we’ll see,” according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. This doesn’t mean that this will take place on the Steelers.

Devin Bush has been with the Steelers since they selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Bush came on strong during his rookie season. He recorded 109 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four defended passes and two interceptions in his rookie campaign.

Unfortunately, Bush suffered a torn ACL in 2020, which limited him to just five games with the Steelers. He recorded 26 total tackles and one sack before his injury.

After returning in 2021, Bush played well but wasn’t on the level that he had been before. He played in 14 games, recording 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and four defended passes.

Bush has heard the talk surrounding his name in recent years. But the fourth-year linebacker has consistently claimed that he is back to 100% and ready to go.

As always, the Steelers have assembled a strong linebacker core. For now Bush has a spot on this team. But if he struggles, he could quickly become lost in the shuffle.