The Pittsburgh Steelers are in great position heading into the playoffs. Pittsburgh is 10-6 heading into Week 18 and has already locked up their spot in the AFC playoffs. Now the Steelers have a chance to inflict a little pain on one of their division rivals.

Pittsburgh will face Cincinnati in Week 18 in a game with different stakes for either team. Cincinnati is playing for their playoff lives right now. They need to beat Pittsburgh on Saturday, plus get a little more help on Sunday, in order to make the playoffs. It is truly a “win or go home” mentality for the Bengals right now.

That is quite different than the Steelers, who have a spot in the playoffs and have little to play for. It is possible that losing this game could negatively affect their playoff seeding. Unfortunately, they do not have a path to winning the AFC North after losing against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Can the Steelers get a huge win on Saturday and knock the Bengals out of playoff contention? Or will the Steelers fall victim to a “cornered animal” in the Bengals and lose their final game of the regular season?

Below we will explore three Steelers bold predictions ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Bengals on Saturday Night Football.

Russell Wilson throws for two touchdowns, scores one rushing touchdown against Bengals

Wilson has played well for the Steelers after several weeks to start the 2024 season.

Wilson has logged 2,334 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in just 10 games played. His numbers may not be eye-popping, but Wilson is efficient with his targets and does not commit a lot of turnovers. That is enough to win a lot of games in the NFL, as the Steelers have proven time and time again throughout the season.

That said, it may not be enough against a hungry Bengals squad.

I believe that Wilson will be under pressure for nearly the entire game. Pittsburgh may not ask Russ to do a ton in this game, but there will be several moments where they need him to make a play. I see Mr. Unlimited showing up big in those moments and doing everything he can to help get the Steelers a win in their final home game of the regular season.

My prediction: Wilson scores at least three touchdowns against the Bengals on Saturday. At least one of those is a rushing touchdown, which he likely scores in a red zone situation.

Pittsburgh rams the ball down Cincinnati's throat, has three players with over 50 rushing yards

It is no secret that the Steelers love running the football. Arthur Smith is their offensive coordinator, after all.

Pittsburgh is not built to go toe-to-toe with Cincinnati in a conventional shootout. They need their defense to limit Cincinnati's high-powered offense and are much more likely to win a low-scoring game.

If the Steelers can control the clock and limit possessions, they have a much better chance of beating the Bengals.

My prediction: the Steelers do their best to dominate time of possession to limit the number of drives in this game. As a result, they run at least 30 rushing plays and end up with at least three players over 50 rushing yards. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will be two, and either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields are likely to complete the trio.

TJ Watt forces a ton of pressures but is unable to sack Joe Burrow

TJ Watt is having a down year by his lofty standards.

Watt has logged 61 total tackles with 11.5 sacks with one game to go this season. He is also one of a few players who are favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year. That may all sound good, but it does not compare to Watt's better seasons. For instance, he had 19 sacks in 2023 and a whopping 21.5 sacks in 2021.

Watt has been dealing with some injuries this season, but he was able to suit up for the last two games.

The Steelers will need Watt to be at the height of his powers if he's going to take over this game. If Watt can dictate protections from Cincinnati's offensive line, then it could give Pittsburgh enough of an edge to slow down their opponent's high-powered offense.

It is also worth noting that Bengals' right tackle Amarius Mims is a game-time decision with a both ankle and head injuries. If he is unable to play, it could be even easier for Watt to get after Burrow.

My prediction: TJ Watt forces at least five pressures against the Bengals. However, he is never able to get home and actually sack Joe Burrow. This prediction could easily go south if Amarius Mims does not end up playing.