That's a lot of money.

Celebrating in style in the NFL can burn a serious hole in a player's pocket. Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, as he just got slapped with a hefty fine worth over $16,000 for merely pointing his fingers at Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle back in Week 16's matchup between the two AFC North rivals at Acrisure Stadium (h/t Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now).

Pickens, who signed a four-year $6.75 million contract with the Steelers in 2022, pulled off a great performance overall versus the Bengals, finishing with 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four catches and four targets from quarterback Mason Rudolph. On the season, Pickens has 1,009 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 total catches.

This is not the first time that the talented Steelers wideout has been fined by the NFL. It can be remembered that he was asked to shell out $8,525 for taunting during a Week 7 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on the road. What's interesting about that was that Pickens was fined for taunting even though he was not penalized for it during the contest. Not only that but he was also fined another $8,525 for a blindside block in the same game.

As financially painful as his latest fine is, Pickens can't be distracted by it. The Steelers have a game to win this Sunday on the road versus the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers are still alive in the playoff race in the AFC, as they currently share identical 8-7 records with the Houston Texans and the Bengals.