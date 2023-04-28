Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the first pick of the second-round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. It won’t be the first time the Steelers have featured a Porter on their defense.

Joey Porter Sr. played in Pittsburgh from 1999-2006. He was named to four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Steelers. Porter Sr. even served as the Steelers outside linebackers coach from 2015-2018. After the Steelers submitted their choice for the No. 32 overall pick, Porter Jr. will get to craft his own legacy in Pittsburgh.

Joey Porter Jr. spent four years at Penn State, appearing in 34 total games. The defensive back made 113 tackles, 20 passes defended and an interception. He was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2022 after earning Third-team nods in 2020 and 2021.

The Steelers were in need of some added secondary help. Pittsburgh ranked 19th in pass defense, allowing 222.3 yards per game through the air. After showing massive improvement in his final season with the Nittany Lions, Porter is poised to play a major role in the Steelers defense.

His dad had a storied career playing linebacker with the Steelers. He earned the ultimate prize with Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl run in 2006. Perhaps the only thing greater than winning a ring for Porter is watching his son drafted to the same team he played for.

Porter Jr. will now embark on his career with the Steelers. If it’s anything like his dad’s, Pittsburgh will be happy. He had to wait a little bit to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, but Porter Jr. has come back home.