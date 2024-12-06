The Pittsburgh Steelers look to avenge Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, a surprising snow game upset that gave Browns fans a reason to hope for next year, as new quarterback Jameis Winston stepped up majorly amid the season-long injury absence of Deshaun Watson (Achilles). Still, the Browns nearly gave away that game, losing a 12-point lead to trail 19-18 in the final minute before Nick Chubb scored a two-yard touchdown to win it. However, this Week 14 clash between the Steelers and Browns should be different, since they'll now play in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers will see the return of linebacker Alex Highsmith from a groin injury.

Check out the full injury report for the Steelers ahead of their Browns rematch in Week 14, courtesy of NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Steelers prepare for Browns rematch

Under Jameis Winston, the Browns have played more freely, rejuvenating an offense that had struggled with Watson. However, the quarterback's gunslinging style makes him prone to errors: Winston made Browns history with 497 passing yards, the new franchise record, against the Broncos on Monday, but he also threw two pick-sixes that ultimately cost them the game.

Likewise, the (9-3) Steelers should have enough poise and defensive personnel to avoid a shootout with Winston, though a rejuvenated Russell Wilson could lead their offense past the Browns, if they need to.

For instance, Wilson threw 414 yards against the Bengals in their 44-38 win on Sunday, his second-most passing yards in his career.

While coach Mike Tomlin would rather play defense to keep scoring low, he feels confident that his offense could also play a high-scoring game if necessary.

“I have certain expectations because of my professional journey on defense, that I expect us to slow those things down and minimize some of that and the rare instances that we don't, I'm thankful that we have an offense that's capable of matching it,” the coach said, via The Griffin Daily News.

Returning players

Moreover, Tomlin also couldn't hide his excitement at the injury return of Alex Highsmith to complement the Steelers' defense, completing a healthy linebackers' room for the first time in several weeks.

“It's pretty exciting, isn't it?” he said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I'm so excited about the potential of getting Alex Highsmith back… You can't run out of rush men, particularly in December, and so it's exciting. Make no mistake there's enough work for all parties involved, and we're excited about sorting that out as we prepare.”

Before going down for three games, Highsmith had played superb defense, notching a career-high 12 pressures and two sacks on 38 pass rushes against the Giants, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.