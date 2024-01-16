Pittsburgh Steelers favored to keep Mike Tomlin as its head coach for the 2024 season, currently on the last year of his contract.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is heavily favored to continue piloting the team in Week 1 of the 2024 season, per BetOnline. With the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, questions surrounded Tomlin's future with the organization. In 17 seasons with the Steelers Tomlin has never had a losing record, but Pittsburgh has mightily struggled in the postseason as of late. They have now lost five straight playoff games, dating back to 2016.

Tomlin is heavily regarded as one of the best head coaches in the league, by players and the media, but fans tend to disagree. The Steelers have struggled throughout the season for years, dealing with vital injuries and issues within the quarterback room. Their defense has been the anchor to a winning formula, but that can only last so long.

Despite those struggles, Tomlin has propelled the team to a winning record. During the 2023 season, the Steelers were down to their third-string quarterback, had every starter at inside linebacker suffer a season-ending injury, had Minkah Fitzpatrick miss a surplus of games, and had its best player in TJ Watt miss the playoffs. Yes, the Steelers haven't been the powerhouse they once were in the race for the Super Bowl, but firing Tomlin shouldn't be in the question.

Pittsburgh should have other concerns in the 2024 offseason. Before they think of parting ways with one of the best football minds in the league, they should try to bring in a qualified quarterback who can consistently lead an offense, and maybe finally figure out a plan for the linebacker unit. The Steelers have dealt with the same struggles for the past four years and they've yet to fill the gaps.