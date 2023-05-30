Linebacker Markus Golden signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers less than a week ago but he is already saying things that Steelers fans should love to hear.

Speaking with members of the media after OTAs on Tuesday, Golden said he models his game after some Steelers greats, including James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley.

“For a long time, I’ve been a Steelers fan. I’ve always loved the Steelers’ defense,” Golden said. “They played how I tried to model my game after when I was younger. Just flying around on the field and making plays.”

Golden signed a one-year deal to join an already solid Steelers defensive front. The eight-year pro has spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, two picks after the Steelers.

Golden has had an up-and-down career production-wise in the NFL. He has three seasons with double-digit sacks but no more than 4.5 in the other five seasons. Golden played in all 17 games last season with the Cardinals starting 14 of them. He recorded 2.5 sacks, 48 tackles and 20 QB hits.

The Steelers have long been a franchise that prides itself on defense. For the team to bring in a veteran player from free agency that is familiar with the way business is conducted on the defensive side of the ball in Pittsburgh is huge.

Markus Golden should fit right into the culture that surrounds the Steelers and their defense. Opposing offensive lines won’t be looking forward to seeing him lineup alongside the likes of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.