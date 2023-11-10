Houston Texans legend JJ Watt fired back at the host who criticized his Steelers Terrible Towel twirling technique.

Houston Texans legend JJ Watt has been supporting his younger brother and Steelers linebacker TJ Watt this season. The former has been waving the Terrible Towel in the Acrisure Stadium stands as his way of supporting his brother.

However, It's not surprising JJ needs some work on his Terrible Towel twirling technique considering he's never been affiliated with the Steelers. At least that's how “The Jaylen Warren Show” host Mike NiCastro felt.

“NFL Player JJ Watt = Hall of Famer. Terrible Towel twirler JJ Watt = revoke this man's credentials,” Mike NiCastro tweeted on X.

JJ didn't let that one slide. He broke down his reasons for his sub-par Terrible Towel twirling during the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. That was the game his younger brother TJ Watt sacked Titans signal caller Will Levis without a helmet.

TJ Watt's exploit's prompted older brother JJ to say, “We don't need no helmet.”

Let me break down the situation for you Mike… A) I was 245 tater tots & 7 Sarri’s Pretzels deep by this point. B) this was about 7 min. into Renegade and I had not properly endurance trained my shoulder for that length of twirling C) I kept hitting the ceiling with the towel https://t.co/pcdZldmVQR — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 9, 2023

It seems JJ is enjoying retirement to the hilt. He spent his first 10 NFL seasons from 2011 to 2020 with the Texans as one of the league's most menacing pass rushers.

He racked up five Pro Bowl selections and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards during his decade-long tenure in Houston. He's a member of the Texans Ring of Honor.

JJ spent his final two NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He hung up his cleats following the 2022 NFL campaign.

For all we know, JJ Watt will spend more time working on his Terrible Towel twirling technique from here on out.