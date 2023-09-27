Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt is already off to another dominant start to the season. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year already leads the NFL in sacks with six on the year so far. He also has two forced fumbles this season.

TJ is coming off another dominant game versus the Las Vegas Raiders where he sacked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo twice. On one the sacks, TJ's brother JJ Watt noticed TJ pointing at the Steelers' sideline after taking Jimmy G down.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, JJ described the scene after his brother nabbed the sack.

“If you watch, he points to the sideline right away. So as soon I saw this on TV, I said that there was something that he knew about this play-action that he was never going to bite on the run fake. He was going for the sack.

“So I asked him about it. I said ‘Dude, you gotta tell me about it man. What was the point about? What did you know, what was your key?’ And he said ‘Last year on this exact same play, I bit on the run fake. And I told Coach Tomlin throughout the week that I’m not going to bite on that run fake this time.’ So he got the sack, and pointed straight to Tomlin, and he said ‘I told you!’” via Jonathan Heitritter of Steelers Depot.

When you make plays like TJ did on this sack, you have the ability to point at your coach in the middle of the game. If TJ Watt can continue to play at this level the rest of the season, there's a good chance he'll be a top contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, along with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.