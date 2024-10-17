The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing drama at the quarterback position now that Russell Wilson has returned to full health. Justin Fields, who stepped in for Wilson during the first six games and led the team to a 4-2 record, is now competing with Wilson for the starting job.

The two quarterbacks are vying for the starting position during the practice week ahead of their home game against the New York Jets in Week 7. The fan base appears divided between the two players, while the coaching staff seems to favor starting Wilson.

Dan Moore Jr.'s thoughts on Justin Fields

Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. addressed the media on Wednesday, expressing support for Justin Fields and highlighting his mobility in a video shared by Amanda Godsey.

“Yeah, I mean, it's huge for us when you got a guy like that that can make plays with his feet. You know it takes pressure off of us if we give up pressures or sack situations that he can get out of. Not only extend plays, but make plays out of it, so it helps us out tremendously, but yeah,” said Moore.

Expand Tweet

Moore wrapped up his statement with a smirk, hinting that he wanted to elaborate further. The attributes he emphasized are areas where 35-year-old Wilson falters, especially after battling a persistent calf injury.

If Wilson claims the starting position, it will be fascinating to observe how he fares behind an offensive line that will now be without standout rookie center Zach Frazier.

Wilson brings a wealth of experience as a successful NFL starting quarterback, while Fields continues to develop and improve. Although Wilson may be the more reliable choice for immediate victories, Fields has the potential to become the long-term solution for the Steelers.

Additionally, Justin Fields' mobility has been a significant factor in the decision-making process, as it allows him to extend plays, especially when the offensive line faces challenges.

Mike Tomlin's bias towards Russell Wilson

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has long admired Wilson, consistently leaning toward him in the quarterback competition. Although Fields made a strong case during training camp to be the starter, Tomlin ultimately chose Wilson. Fields only got the chance to start the first six games of the season because Wilson re-aggravated his calf injury.

Many believe Fields has done enough to maintain the starting position, and it seems the team and organization wholeheartedly back him—except for Tomlin. His strong preference for Wilson has caused frustration among those within the organization who would rather see the coach stick with Fields.

Starting either quarterback comes with its advantages and disadvantages. Fields clearly excels at escaping the pocket and extending plays, even lowering his shoulder for designed runs. On the other hand, Wilson brings superior passing skills and greater experience in reading NFL defenses.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, their offensive line issues necessitate having a quarterback with Fields' athleticism. With Frazier sidelined, fourth-round pick Mason McCormick starting at right guard, and Broderick Jones struggling at right tackle, the offensive line is faltering.

Moore can even be a liability at left tackle. Placing Russell Wilson behind this struggling line could lead to serious problems and potential disaster.

Pittsburgh sits at 4-2 and has a solid chance of reaching the playoffs, so it would be unfortunate if this quarterback decision derails their season.