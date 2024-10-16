After an ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers got back on track with a big win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Fields got the job done with a 32-13 victory over the Raiders. The fourth-year quarterback has led the Steelers to a 4-2 record through the first six weeks of the season as Pittsburgh is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

Despite his success, Fields could soon find himself on the bench. Veteran QB Russell Wilson returned to practice last week. Now a quarterback change could be coming as Wilson is trending towards starting Week 7 for the Steelers.

With his role on the team in jeopardy, Fields is keeping things in perspective. In the midst of all the noise over who should be under center for the Steelers when they take on the New York Jets Sunday night, Fields posted a simple but meaningful message to his Instagram story. “Your ‘normal’ day is someone’s dream, so be thankful everyday,” the post read, per Portersburgh on X.

The Steelers landed Wilson for the veterans' minimum after the Denver Broncos released him prior to the 2024 season. Wilson was named the team’s starting quarterback during the preseason but a calf injury has kept him sidelined through the first six weeks.

Justin Fields has become a leader with the Steelers

Fields has, for the most part, played well in his place. And in Week 6 he demonstrated his ability to lead the team and bounce back from adversity. Fans were calling for Wilson to replace Fields after the Steelers’ lackluster loss to the Cowboys. The following week, the 25-year-old signal caller helmed a dominant win over Las Vegas. Fields was more effective as a runner than a passer in the Week 6 rout. He was 14/24 for 145 yards through the air while carrying the ball 11 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.

When Wilson recovered from his calf ailment and returned to practice, the Steelers didn’t appear ready to move on from Fields. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith gushed about the young quarterback, calling him “extremely coachable.”

Now head coach Mike Tomlin has a difficult decision to make. Former defensive back Richard Sherman, current Steelers wideout George Pickens and even Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant have all shared their thoughts on who should start for Pittsburgh moving forward. But the decision will come down to one man. Given Tomlin’s exemplary track record as a head coach, it’s likely he’ll make the right decision for the team. If Fields does take a back seat to Wilson, he’s probably shown enough to get a starting opportunity elsewhere in 2025.

The Steelers take on the 2-4 New York Jets at home in Week 7. The Sunday night game will showcase new Jets receiver Davante Adams who has reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after being traded by the Raiders. The Steelers starting quarterback will also be featured in prime time. Whether that’s Wilson or Fields remains to be seen.