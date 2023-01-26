It was never pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers somehow managed to overcome some truly brutal stretches of football in 2022 to finish with a record above .500 at 9-8. A big reason for that was due to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett getting more comfortable as the season went on, and leading the Steelers to wins in five of their final six games.

It wasn’t a great rookie season for Pickett, but it’s clear he has potential to become the Steelers quarterback of the future. He overcame a lot of difficult challenges, including some poor playcalling from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Many folks wanted to see Canada get fired after the offense’s poor showing in 2022, but he is staying put heading into 2023, and it sounds like Pickett may have actually ended up saving Canada from getting canned.

Via Dale Lolley:

“Rooney also said Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett have built a ‘good relationship.’ Said bringing in a different offensive coordinator for 2023 could set the young QB back. Also said the Steelers ‘may have all the pieces around (Pickett) already.’ Though they could add to that.”

This is an interesting development in Pittsburgh, partly because it seemed like Canada was working against Pickett at times last season. But it looks like both guys are comfortable working together, and the Steelers probably want to avoid having something similar happen to what happened with Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in 2022.

Canada will be back in 2023, but if the offense struggles, or he loses Pickett’s vote of confidence, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him not make it through the season, so it’s clear there’s a lot on the line for Canada moving forward with the Steelers.