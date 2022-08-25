Kenny Pickett regrets that he let Ben Roethlisberger elude him at Steelers practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a new chapter, as they are about to enter their first season post the Ben Roethlisberger era. Expected to start for the team in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is Mitchell Trubisky, but rookie Kenny Pickett appears to be someone who will be a constant threat to Trubisky’s status as the Steelers’ QB1. Speaking of Roethlisberger and Pickett, the two missed what could have been a nice get-together during a recent Steelers practice.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN: Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to Ben Roethlisberger after practice, but he didn’t see him when he was leaving the field. Pickett said he’ll send him a text. Pickett: “It was great to see him come back around. I hope he’s around again.”

Kenny Pickett should still have plenty of chances to see Big Ben around. After all, he’s got Roethlisberger’s number, as he said. Plus, Roethlisberger is no longer playing football, so there’s a ton of time for him to kill. Steelers fans should also be expecting to see their legendary quarterback watch games live in the newly-named Acrisure Stadium.

Pickett and the Steelers, meanwhile, are in the middle of their preparation for their 2022 NFL preseason finale this coming Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions. The rookie out of the Pittsburgh Panthers football program, who was selected in the first round (20th overall) by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, will look to continue impressing the Steelers after two notable appearances in the preseason. He passed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 15 passing in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks at home and went 6 of 7 for 76 passing yards and a touchdown in Week 2 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.