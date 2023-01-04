By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Another crazy NFL regular season is reaching its conclusion as teams prepare for Week 18. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, Week 18 offers an opportunity to make NFL playoff history.

All three of the Jags, Steelers and Lions were 2-6 at one point this season. Now, all three have an opportunity to reach the postseason. If any team were to qualify, they would become just the third franchise in the Super Bowl era to make the postseason after a 2-6 start, via NBC Chicago’s Josh Dubow.

Dubow pointed out that prior to the season, 186 teams had started the year 2-6. Only the Bengals in 1970 and the Commanders in 2020 reached the playoffs.

Jacksonville likely has the easiest route to making the playoffs. They’ll take on the Titans in Week 18, with the winner claiming the AFC South crown. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are currently on a four-game winning streak, bringing their record to 8-8.

Pittsburgh is on a three-game winning streak of their own. At 8-8, they’ll face the Browns in Week 18. To reach the postseason, the Steelers need a win and for both the Dolphins/Patriots to lose or tie. Miami faces the Jets while New England takes on the Bills.

Detroit is having arguably the most improbable run after starting the year 1-6. To clinch a playoff berth, the Lions need to beat the Packers and have the Seahawks lose to the Rams. At 8-8 and with Green Bay also in the playoff hunt, the Lions/Packers game has been flexed to Sunday night.

After a rough start to their seasons, no one expected the Jaguars, Steelers or Lions to reach the postseason. In Week 18, they’ll all have a chance to make NFL playoff history.