Mason Rudolph remains as starter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to have Mason Rudolph as their starter for their Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to head coach Mike Tomlin (h/t Brooke Pryor of ESPN).

Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett is in the same position as last week — and Mason Rudolph is “scheduled to be the quarterback this week.” Tomlin says Rudolph will get the ball to start the week and see where Pickett's mobility is at the end of the week.

The status of Week 1 starter Kenny Pickett remains up in the air as he continues to work his way back to full health after going under the knife to repair an ankle issue following a Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers tried going with backup Mitch Trubisky before deciding it was time for them to give Rudolph a shot in Week 16's showdown versus the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Rudolph repaid Pittsburgh's trust in him with a solid performance in that contest, passing for 290 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers on 17/27 completions.

The upcoming showdown against the Seahawks is another crucial contest for the Steelers, who are still in playoff contention with an 8-7 record. It is also another opportunity for Rudolph and wide receiver George Pickens to build on their fantastic chemistry in the Bengals game in which the wideout had 195 receiving yards and caught both of the quarterback's TD passes.

The Steelers also have a tough assignment in their regular-season finale which will be against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road.