After beginning the season 3-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two straight games. With starting quarterback Justin Fields and the Steelers offense struggling in an ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, fans are calling for Russell Wilson to replace Fields under center. However, it’s unclear if the organization feels the same way. Despite the two-game skid, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith went out of his way to praise Fields.

“There’s no drama to him. He doesn’t try to live through his avatar or create a perception. That’s probably why he was so endearing to his teammates in Chicago… Extremely coachable, extremely bright,” Smith said of the QB, per Steelers insider Brian Batko on X.

Pittsburgh didn’t envision Fields leading the team this season. The Steelers named veteran passer Russell Wilson the starting quarterback during the preseason. But Wilson reaggravated a calf injury, which has kept him out through the first five weeks of 2024. Fields stepped in to replace him and has done a passable job.

The Steelers’ struggles could lead to Justin Fields getting benched

Although they’ve lost their last two matchups, against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cowboys, the Steelers have been in position to win both games. Considering Pittsburgh prides itself on its defense, it’s particularly disturbing that the team has dropped two close contests. They had a lead last Sunday against Dallas but gave up a late touchdown, which cost them the game.

While Fields hasn’t played poorly, the losses and the general struggles on offense have some hoping for a change at quarterback. And Wilson’s return to practice has fanned those flames. The nine-time Pro Bowler joined the Steelers on a one-year, $1.2 million contract – the veterans’ minimum. He practiced with the team on Tuesday for the first time this season and practiced in full on Wednesday. This means that Wilson could be active for Week 6. But will he take over for Fields?

Smith is in his first season with the Steelers after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent three years as the Falcons’ head coach but failed to reach the playoffs or produce a winning record in that time. The Steelers rank 23rd in total defense through the first five weeks of the season. Pittsburgh heads to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 6. Las Vegas has a new starter after benching Gardner Minshew. Time will tell if the Steelers follow suit.