Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 on a dramatic last-minute touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to Najee Harris to seal the win.

Tomlin was pumped up after the Steelers improbably stayed alive in the AFC playoff hunt, joining the team’s Instagram Live dance party, in a video shared by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt and Mike Tomlin is dancing on Instagram Live again. pic.twitter.com/Nu9L6StNew — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 2, 2023

Tomlin can be seen tossing up the peace sign and dancing a jig along with other Steelers’ in the locker room postgame.

It’s the third win in a row for the Steelers, who improve to 8-8 and unbelievably still have a chance to make the playoffs in the AFC. The late score was the first touchdown the Baltimore Ravens had given up in four games, which is exactly what the Steelers needed to avoid elimination.

They also needed Miami to lose to New England earlier in the day. Pittsburgh can now make the playoffs by beating the Cleveland Browns next weekend, as long as both the Dolphins and the Patriots lose as well. A lot still needs to go right to get the Steelers into the postseason, but a lot went right already in Week 17.

Down 13-9 late in the fourth quarter, Pickett drove the Steelers 80 yards in 3:20 against their rivals with the team’s season on the line. On third-and-eight from the ten yard line, the rookie scrambled away from pressure and threw a perfect pass to Harris, who slipped behind the Ravens’ coverage along the left sideline.

Just like he did last week, Kenny Pickett once again comes through in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/f5M6IZTjmw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2023

The 10-6 Ravens are already playoff bound, but will need the Buffalo Bills to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in order to keep their hopes of winning the AFC North alive.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have been defying the odds over the last few weeks, and will need to do it one more time in Week 18 to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019.