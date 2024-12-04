The Pittsburgh Steelers tied the all-time record for consecutive seasons without a losing record with a 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. At 9-3 the Steelers have secured a non-losing record this season, their 21st straight. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has started his career with an NFL-best 18 consecutive seasons without a losing record.

Tomlin had a unique take on defending Cincinnati’s offense, comparing Bengals’ wideout Tee Higgins to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, according to Andrew Peters on Bleacher Report. “When you’re playing Shaq, we’re going to use our fouls,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers certainly employed a hack-a-Higgins game plan Sunday. Overall, the team was penalized nine times for 103 yards and cornerback Joey Porter committed six of those infractions.

It’s hard to say the plan worked as Higgins had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Despite being limited to seven games this season due to injury, Higgins is still Cincinnati’s second-leading receiver with 43 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Paired with superstar wideout Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals are hard to keep in check.

Steelers' Mike Tomlin encouraged fouls on Bengals’ wideout Tee Higgins

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow completed 28 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on Sunday as the Bengals put up 38 points on the Steelers’ defense. Fortunately for Tomlin, veteran QB Russell Wilson had an even better day at the office, going 29/38 for 414 yards. Wilson also threw three touchdowns and one interception.

Russ was cooking right from the start in this matchup of AFC North rivals. Wilson set a new career-high with 257 passing yards in the first half. It was a throwback performance by the 13-year veteran who looks rejuvenated in his first season with the Steelers.

During a two-year stint with the Denver Broncos, Russ went from cooking to cooked. But in six games since taking over the starting QB role in Pittsburgh, Wilson has thrown for 1,626 yards with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. More importantly, the Steelers are 5-1 with Wilson under center. After the offensive onslaught in Week 13, Tomlin credited Wilson’s performance for the win.

Pittsburgh rebounded nicely from Week 12’s brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns in snowy conditions. The Steelers are currently two games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the loss column and Pittsburgh won the first matchup between the teams.

As the AFC playoff picture comes into focus, the Steelers are currently the number three seed. They’ll have the opportunity to avenge their loss to the Browns when they face Cleveland at home in Week 14.