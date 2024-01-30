Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II addresses the rumors surrounding Mike Tomlin

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers' final game during this year's Wild Card round, rumors surrounded the team regarding Mike Tomlin's status as head coach. Tomlin, whose name has been synonymous with the team due to his decorated tenure in Pittsburgh, currently has one year left in his contract. Now, it seems that Steelers owner Art Rooney II has addressed questions surrounding the veteran coach. Speaking to the media, Rooney stated that he still “feels good” about Tomlin and hinted at a contract extension moving forward, per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Highlights from Rooney:

• Still believe in Pickett, need better QB play, want Rudolph back.

• Want OC who bring 'fresh approach"

• Said OC is 100% Tomlin's hire

• Praised rookie class

• Tomlin will get extension and Rooney still feels good about him or "he wouldn't be here." — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 29, 2024

Still, despite Rooney's belief in Tomlin, the team owner made it clear that the Steelers have to start taking “the next steps” for playoff success. The last time Pittsburgh won a postseason outing was back in 2016.

Art Rooney on playoff futility: "We had enough of this. It's time to take the next steps." Also said if he didn't believe in Tomlin that Tomlin wouldn't be here and he would make a change — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 29, 2024

Regardless, Mike Tomlin's resume has shown that he's a championship-caliber head coach. A Super Bowl title, coupled with two AFC championships and 11 playoff appearances still gives Tomlin an advantage experience-wise over many coaches in the league.

What the Steelers have to address moving forward

As for the team, one factor for more success in the upcoming season falls heavily on the team's quarterbacks. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' 2022 draft pick, was a starter entering the season. After being sidelined for a couple of weeks due to ankle surgery, Pickett returned in Week 18 but was moved to the backup position behind Mason Rudolph. At the moment, there has been no clear decision from the team on who will be tasked to play lead skipper in 2024.

Additionally, the Steelers are still undergoing a search for an offensive coordinator after parting ways with Matt Canada mid-season. While there are still plenty of questions to be addressed moving forward, Steel City fans can only hope that the team finds answers as soon as possible to ensure that 2024 brings better results than those of previous years.