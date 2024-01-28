The Steelers are bringing in Arthur Smith to interview for the offensive coordinator job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a new offensive coordinator after moving on from Matt Canada midway through the regular season. There are plenty of exciting options available around the league but Pittsburgh may want someone with experience calling plays.

With that in mind, the Steelers are officially bringing former Atlanta Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, in to interview for the offensive coordinator position, per Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. Smith is a highly sought-after candidate, as he's viewed around the league as a top play-caller.

“Former Falcons coach Arthur Smith is interviewing today for the Steelers offensive coordinator job, per sources.”

The offense didn't look all that terrible for the Falcons during Smith's tenure as head coach. His ultimate downfall was not utilizing his high draft pick skills players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Additionally, he hitched his wagon to Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, which isn't an ideal quarterback situation.

Arthur Smith served as a great offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans before taking the Falcons job. During his time in Tennessee, the Titans were a top offense in the league. Smith still has that potential as an offensive coordinator, which makes sense why the Steelers are interested in speaking with him.

Pittsburgh has a plethora of exciting players on the offense. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren form a strong rushing attack. Meanwhile, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Diontae Johnson are solid pass catchers. The quarterback situation isn't ideal right now. However, there's a chance the Steelers sign a veteran quarterback through free agency. Either way, no matter who the offensive coordinator is, they'll have plenty to work with next season.