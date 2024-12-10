The Pittsburgh Steelers won their rematch against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a dominant showing that improved the team to 10-3. However, the AFC North-leading Steelers played Cleveland without top receiver George Pickens. And it appears the third-year wideout’s hamstring injury is worse than originally thought. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently revealed that Pickens is in serious danger of sitting out again in Week 15.

Despite the potentially enormous loss for the offense with big matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on tap in the next three weeks, Tomlin spoke highly of the Steelers’ collective at the receiver position, according to ProFootballTalk. But he noted recently acquired wideout Mike Williams in particular as a replacement for Pickens.

“I view it only as a matter of time before [Williams'] presence gets felt in a more consistent way in stadium… Practice has been like that for a number of weeks, and usually when you see people making plays in practice, it’s a precursor to them making plays in stadium. And so with George, available or not, I expect the overall trajectory of his performance and inclusion in performance to be on the incline,” Tomlin said, via ProFootballTalk.

Pickens last played against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, contributing three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown to the Steelers’ 44-38 win. He was also fined over $20,000 for two unsportsmanlike conduct infractions, one of which had a significant in-game effect, pushing the team out of the red zone.

The Steelers hope veteran WR Mike Williams can return to form

Pickens appeared to make it through the game healthy but picked up an injury during practice leading up to the Browns game. While he was initially expected to play in Week 14, the Steelers ruled Pickens out for the contest. Now the severity of his hamstring injury has been revealed and his near-term availability is in question.

Pittsburgh acquired wide receiver Mike Williams through a midseason trade with the New York Jets. The eighth-year veteran made an immediate splash as a Steeler, catching the game-winning touchdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

However, Williams failed to make an impact in his next three games, going without a reception until Week 14 when Pittsburgh played without Pickens. Despite the lack of production, Williams is exactly the type of receiver that could find success with Russell Wilson.

Williams thrives in contested catch scenarios, using his height and athleticism to come down with difficult grabs. And Wilson has always been at his best when giving his receivers a chance to win deep on 50/50 balls. While the pairing hasn’t yielded results just yet, the absence of Pickens could lead to a resurgence for Williams, who hasn’t had a truly impactful NFL season since 2021 as he’s battled injuries and inconsistency with three different teams over the last three years.