Justin Jefferson is inching closer to a return to action for the Vikings. However, his desire for a contract extension could get in the way.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has not seen action since Week 5's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at home due to a hamstring injury. However, it appears that he is nearing a return. It's just unlikely to happen in Week 10 when the Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints.

And it's also possible that he continues to miss games beyond that if he feels he's not at 100 percent yet, with another crucial factor in the equation — particularly concerning his future with the Vikings, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Vikings superstar WR Justin Jefferson is expected to return to action by the bye week, if not sooner, per multiple sources. However, without a contract extension complete there are some around the league who think he's crazy to play. So why would he?”

Justin Jefferson injury update

While it's a good sign for the Vikings that Justin Jefferson is now back practicing until he sets foot on the field, that's the only time that he would once again finally be making a difference on Minnesota's offense that is also somehow successfully finding ways to survive despite his absence — not to mention Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Minnesota is 4-0 since Jefferson sustained the injury and 5-4 overall in the 2023 campaign.

Jefferson still has one more year left on his current deal, one that will earn him $19.7 million in the 2024 NFL season.

So far in the 2023 NFL regular season, Jefferson, drafted in the first round (22nd overall) by the Vikings in 2020, has 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.